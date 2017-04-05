School Bracing For More Cuts

Sulphur School Board Treasurer David Harp advised board of education members to prepare “ourselves” referring to the state budget shortfalls at the regular monthly meeting Monday night. Superintendent Gary Jones read Harp’s report to board members in Harp’s absence at the meeting. With state revenue shortfalls the district has already experienced a $147,000.00 cut in revenue and Jones says he expects more cuts in the next three months before the fiscal year ends on June 30.

Following an hour-long executive session, board members approved the 2017-2018 employment of the certified career teachers and probationary teachers. They also accepted the resignation of Jayci Martin.

