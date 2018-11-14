Scouting Groups Honor Veterans

Undaunted by chilly weather, Sulphur Cub Scouts and Boy Scouts turned out in great numbers to participate in the Centennial observance of Veterans Day Sunday, Nov. 11.

Predictions of snow, rain and cold caused cancellation of the traditional parade scheduled for Monday. The Scouts decided to do their own thing on Sunday, the actual Veterans Day.

Boy Scout Troop 160 showed up early Sunday at the zip line at the western edge of Murray County. Six boy scouts and three cub scouts conducted a formal flag ceremony to open an event that recognized all veterans and feted them with a free lunch.

Later that afternoon, Cub Scout Pack 160 filled up their parade float with boys and parents and toured the town and the Sulphur Veterans Center as kind of a “one-group parade.”

