On To The Semifinals

Sulphur football fans are encouraged to attend a send off for the Bulldog football team this Friday as they head to Edmond for their semifinal game against Beggs.

The team will be leaving from the fieldhouse area adjacent to Agee Field at 2:15 p.m. on Friday with the bus traveling west on Wynnewood St. to West 9th Street, then south on West 9th past the Sulphur Middle School and High School to Broadway. At Broadway, the bus will go east to U.S. 177, then north out of town.

