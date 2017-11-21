Service Honors Historic Church

History is about to turn a page as work begins soon to take down the old First United Methodist Church structure on the corner of Marietta St. and U.S. 177.

Members of the current Sulphur United Methodist Church gathered on Tuesday, Nov. 14 for an outdoor remembrance service at the site where many of them had attended church. Current Church Pastor Jim Shepherd conducted a brief service, closing with prayer. Longtime church member Mary Lou DeFratus Heltzel led the group in singing “Amazing Grace” and “When the Saints Go Marching In.” She is now Choir Director at SUMC.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/