SHS Wrestling Homecoming Set Dec. Here 15

Sulphur High School’s annual wrestling homecoming ceremony will be held on Friday, Dec. 15 between the Sulphur junior high and high school matches against Ada. Junior high action begins at 6:00 p.m.

Selected as queen and king candidates are, freshman Cianna Cantu, sophomore Briler Miner, junior Hannah Harden and senior Payton Massey. Their escorts are Nash Moore, Wyatt Knott, Luke Perry and Dan Baker.

