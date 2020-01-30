Souper Bowl Set Thursday

Area and local residents will have a chance to vote for the best soup in town on Thursday as the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce hosts its annual Souper Bowl event. Twenty local businesses and organizations will be vying for the coveted title of the best soup with 22 varieties on the menu. The event will be held from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 30 at the Crossway Church.

The public is invited and encouraged to come enjoy the wide variety of soups and vote for your favorite. Awesome desserts and drinks are also included in the ticket price. Tickets are $8.00 per person and can be purchased in advance at the chamber office or at the door.

Following is a list of participants and the soup they will be bringing:

