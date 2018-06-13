Stitt Brings Gubernatorial Campaign To County

It was standing room only for a capacity crowd Thursday, June 7 at the Sulphur Chamber of Commerce offices. Republican gubernatorial candidate Kevin Stitt brought his campaign to this area, giving a talk and answering questions about the upcoming elections.

Stitt radiates confidence as he describes his run for the governor’s office. He describes himself as the “conservative outsider.” It would be hard to dispute that, as the two candidates leading the Republicans’ race have experience in Oklahoma elected office politics. He faces them in the Republican Primary Election on Tuesday, June 26.

