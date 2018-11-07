Sulphur’s Artists Of The Arbuckles Planning Busy Year

At their October regular meeting, the Artists of the Arbuckles members scheduled many upcoming activities and shows for the next 12 months. The calendar is filling up with art and photography shows in 2019 and special Christmas activities next month.

The artists group has been very busy this year. Participation in the shows was reaching near-record numbers. Recently, the group held its first ever “Selfie Show” featuring self portraits mostly taken with cell phone cameras.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/