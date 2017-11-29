Sulphur Celebrates “A Storybook Christmas”

Thousands of visitors attended the Christmas in Sulphur Opening Night Saturday, Nov. 25. They witnessed one of the biggest parades ever that had 30 floats participating. Somehow, the annual observance keeps getting bigger and better.

The event drew people from all over, including Texas. They were implored to “enjoy Christmas, Sulphur style” by the announcer, Jeff Flowers.

