Sulphur Foundation Recipients Recognized At Recent Game

The Sulphur Foundation for Excellence, formed in November 1988, is still very active in providing grants for local teachers. Teachers can submit a grant application for something they need in their classroom or for some activity that would benefit students. The board reviews all grants and awards the most feasible requests that will benefit the most students. The requests are for things that are not covered in the school budget. The board has awarded approximately $200,000.00 in grants over the past years.

