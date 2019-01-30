Sulphur Public Schools Awarded $25,000 In TSET Settlement Funds

SULPHUR, OK (January 22, 2019) – Sulphur Public School District was honored last Tuesday for their efforts to improve health through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Incentive Program for schools.

To receive the $25,000 incentive grant, Sulphur Public Schools put a variety of policies and strategies in place to promote health and wellness for students and staff. The district has chosen to use grant funds to refurbish the district walking track to promote physical activity for students, staff and community use.

TSET Board Member Casey Killblane, Julie Bisbee, interim executive director, and Sharon Howard, TSET healthy incentive program manager for schools, presented a plaque and big check to officials with Sulphur Public Schools. Superintendent Paula Crawford, school board President Benji Sartors; school board member and Chickasaw Nation representative Fob Jones, and Sulphur schools wellness committee member Pam Chitwood from Arbuckle Memorial Hospital were on hand for the recognition. House Speaker Rep. Charles McCall was also present to congratulate the school district for creating a healthy environment for students, staff and the local community.

