Local school and state officials show a check representing $25,000 in funds awarded to Sulphur as part of the TSET tobacco settlement funds. The presentation ceremony was held on Tuesday, Jan. 22 during a local basketball game.
Pictured are, from leftJenny Trett, Sulphur Board of Education and Chickasaw Nation; Fob Jones, Sulphur Board of Education; Sharon Howard, Program Manager of TSET Healthy Schools Incentive Grants; Benji Sartors, Sulphur Board of Education; Charles McCall, Speaker of the Oklahoma House of Representatives; Paula Crawford, Superintendent of Sulphur Public Schools; Pam Chitwood, Arbuckle Memorial Hospital and Sulphur Public Schools Wellness Committee; Kasey Kilblane, T-SET Board of Directors; Julie Bisbee, Interim Executive Director and Director of Public Information and Outreach for TSET.
Sulphur Public Schools Awarded $25,000 In TSET Settlement Funds
SULPHUR, OK (January 22, 2019) – Sulphur Public School District was honored last Tuesday for their efforts to improve health through the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust (TSET) Healthy Incentive Program for schools.
To receive the $25,000 incentive grant, Sulphur Public Schools put a variety of policies and strategies in place to promote health and wellness for students and staff. The district has chosen to use grant funds to refurbish the district walking track to promote physical activity for students, staff and community use.
TSET Board Member Casey Killblane, Julie Bisbee, interim executive director, and Sharon Howard, TSET healthy incentive program manager for schools, presented a plaque and big check to officials with Sulphur Public Schools. Superintendent Paula Crawford, school board President Benji Sartors; school board member and Chickasaw Nation representative Fob Jones, and Sulphur schools wellness committee member Pam Chitwood from Arbuckle Memorial Hospital were on hand for the recognition. House Speaker Rep. Charles McCall was also present to congratulate the school district for creating a healthy environment for students, staff and the local community.
