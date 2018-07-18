Sulphur Teacher Participates In Massachusetts Study Group

The University of Massachusetts Lowell’s Tsongas Industrial History Center began a six-day National Endowment for the Humanities Summer Institute for Teachers, “Social Movements and Reform in Industrializing America: The Lowell Experience” on Sunday, July 15, 2018. The group selected Carleena Day from the Sulphur Middle School to participate from a group of 328 applicants from around the United States. Mrs. Day is with 35 other summer scholars from dozens of different states in an intensive workshop at

Lowell National Historical Park. Through scholarly presentations and on-site investigations in America’s first large-scale planned industrial city based on the water power of the canals in Lowell, as well as through field studies of Old Sturbridge Village and Walden Pond, workshop participants explore changes in work, society, culture, and environment between 1820 and 1860, as well as subsequent reform activity related to labor, slavery, and women’s rights

