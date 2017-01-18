Sulphur Trail Ride Wins Best of Oklahoma Honors

Even while they are recovering from last May’s tornado, Arbuckle Trail Rides of Sulphur has earned a Best of Oklahoma recognition. The honor was bestowed by the readers of “Oklahoma Living” magazine, which is published for customers of the electric cooperatives of Oklahoma. Readers voted the trail rides as the Best Horseback Trails in the state for 2017.

