Sulphur Veterans Parade To Honor ‘Memorials’ On Monday, Nov. 12

The annual Veterans Day Parade in Sulphur will be a bit different this year.

The theme this year is “Memorials” — a celebration of patriotic monuments of America. The parade will be held on Monday, Nov. 12 at 1:30 p.m. The parade route will be a bit different this year. It will form up and start at West 12th St. and Broadway. It will proceed east on Broadway to East 5th St., and then turn north to East Muskogee Ave. downtown. Then it turns east to East 2nd St., and turns north to end the parade.

The Grand Marshalls will be Gold Star mothers, wives, and sisters.

These are relatives of servicemen killed in combat while serving to defend the United States. Parade floats will depict the theme of “Memorials.” The float competition will yield cash awards for the top three judged floats: 1st prize is $300; 2nd prize is $200; and 3rd prize is $100.

