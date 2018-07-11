Sulphur Woman Injured In Crash

Sulphur woman was injured in an accident on U.S. 177 at the Chickasaw Turnpike and several people were hurt in two separate crashes, south of Stratford, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

In the crash just north of Sulphur, two vehicles collided on U.S. 177 at the entrance to Chickasaw Turnpike about 1:27 p.m. on Saturday, June 7, troopers said.

