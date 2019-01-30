Superintendent Seeks Support For Upcoming Bond Issue

Sulphur Superintendent Paula Crawford asked a large crowd for support in the upcoming school bonds election in a talk before the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Jan. 23.

She explained that there are two bond propositions on the ballot, each to be voted on separately. One is for much-needed building maintenance and improvements; the other proposition is for equipment.

The election will be Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The first proposition is for 10 years and totals $1,770,000 for three major building improvements projects.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/