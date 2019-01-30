PHOTO BY MIKE WEST

Sulphur School Superintendent Paula Crawford was the keynote speaker at the Chamber of Commerce meeting Wednesday, Jan. 23. She addressed a full house about the upcoming bond election for improvements and equipment.

Superintendent Seeks Support For Upcoming Bond Issue

Wed, 01/30/2019 - 5:00am
No Tax Increase Required With New School Bonds
Mike West

Sulphur Superintendent Paula Crawford asked a large crowd for support in the upcoming school bonds election in a talk before the Chamber of Commerce Wednesday, Jan. 23.

She explained that there are two bond propositions on the ballot, each to be voted on separately. One is for much-needed building maintenance and improvements; the other proposition is for equipment.

The election will be Tuesday, Feb. 12.

The first proposition is for 10 years and totals $1,770,000 for three major building improvements projects.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/

Sulphur Times-Democrat

P.O. Box 131
Sulphur, OK 73086
PH: (580) 622-2102

 