Teachers Feted With Awards At Sulphur Game

Four local teachers were recognized at the Sulphur-Perkins-Tryon playoff football game last Friday night at Agee Field with Outstanding Teacher Awards for the first nine weeks. The awards were presented by officials of the Sulphur Kiwanis Club.

Club officials said they created the award for teachers who have gone above and beyond in the education of their students while instilling the critical skills of problem solving and determination.

The four recipients were Grant Bates, a high school teacher and coach; Rod Boles, a middle school sixth grade English language arts teacher; Lacrinda Howard, a pre-K elementary school teacher; and Kelly Dunn, a fourth grade intermediate school teacher.

On hand to present the awards were Kiwanis President Wes Hilliard and club members Abby Behrens, Tonya Jacobs and Cheri Gordon. Also assisting in the presentation ceremony were Benji Sartors, president of the Sulphur School Board, Superintendent Paula Crawford and principals, Shannon Muck, John Mann, Steven Pyle and Clete Cole.

