Third Annual Special Olympics Event Held

Sulphur schools football field was the site of the third annual Special Olympics Area Bocce competition on Wednesday, March 8. The event served eight teams from schools in the Fun Country Area.

There were 20 Bocce courts marked out on the football field on that day. The pre-spring weather was nearly ideal for the morning event.

A total of 104 students registered to play Bocce.

