Thousands Enjoy Fifth Annual Arts Fest

The fifth annual Artesian Arts Festival kicked off on a beautiful Spring morning last Saturday in downtown Sulphur where 111 booths displayed the artistic creations of artists and crafts workers from all over.

The event seems to get bigger and better each year. It claims to be one of the fastest growing Native American festivals of its kind. The first festival in 2014 had only 33 artists participating.

Thousands of visitors throughout the day enjoyed 10 bands playing on two stages. The Festival also included Native American dancers, artist talks, demonstrations, and 18 food and drink vendors. There was a special area for children’s activities and a senior citizens’ arts and crafts booth.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/