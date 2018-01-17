Tourism Association Is Topic Of Chamber Talk

The Sulphur Chamber of Commerce learned about the comprehensive tourism marketing done by the Chickasaw Country Marketing Association at the chamber’s meeting Wednesday, Jan. 10. The speaker was Tara Mullins, the CCMA’s executive director. Mullins was introduced by the chamber’s new President Robin Jolly.

Mullins began her talk by showing an informational video featuring some of the activities and scope of work done by the CCMA. She also explained that she is new in the job, having started in September. She is based at the OSU Extension Office at the Expo.

Then she related some of the history of the association, which used to be known as Arbuckle Country Marketing Association. The name was changed in March, 2012. At that time, Arbuckle Country partnered with The Chickasaw Nation to “sustain tourism throughout the south central area of Oklahoma,” Mullins said.

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/