Tracing History

The Arbuckle Historical Society learned that there is a local woman who is well traveled! If you want to go somewhere, ask her about it, and maybe plan to go on a tour with her. Doris Row probably has been there and done that. She spoke at the monthly meeting of the AHS Monday night, Oct. 16.

Row has enjoyed traveling with her fellow travelers over the years. Her business here is Travel Time, a travel agency located at Broadway and W. 12th Street.

She showed the guests at the society’s meeting photos from distant tours. Also she recognized several friends and tour participants that were shown in the photos.

Row explained what brought her to Sulphur from her beginnings growing up in Montana. Predictably, her family traveled, too. She thought about opening a travel agency here back in 1987. She discussed it with friends here. Some were supportive. Others thought it was not such a good idea.

