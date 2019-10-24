Tribe Dedicates State-of-the-Art Wellness Center

ADA, Oklahoma – A new era in wellness opportunities for the community was ushered in as Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with dozens of Chickasaw citizens, community members and dignitaries, dedicated the new Chickasaw Nation Wellness Center, Oct. 16. ›The state-of-the-art facility, located at 228 Seabrook Road, is designed to meet the needs of Chickasaw families and other community members by providing wellness amenities and programs focused on improved health.

