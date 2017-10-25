Trick-or-Treat Night Set Oct. 31

Sulphur will officially observe Trick-or-Treat night on Tuesday, Oct. 31, according to city officials.

Parents are urged to take their children trick-or-treating beginning at 5:00 p.m. and should be finished by 8:00 p.m.

City officials urge parents and drivers to be very cautious of little ones darting into traffic and crossing streets.

Several area churches will be having trunk-or-treats this year including The Chickasaw Trail Baptist Church and the Sulphur United Methodist Church with events set on Sunday, Oct. 29 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m..

To read more please log in or subscribe to the digital edition. https://etypeservices.com/Sulphur%20Times-DemocratID173/