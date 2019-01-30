Upping The Ante On Rail Firms

OKLAHOMA CITY – House Speaker Charles McCall has filed a bill that would fine rail companies for blocking railroad intersections with stopped trains.

House Bill 2472 would authorize municipalities, county sheriffs and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol to issue a citation to any person or corporation that blocks a railroad intersection for longer than ten minutes. The bill allows authorities to issue a citation up to $10,000 per incident.

