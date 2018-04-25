Vehicle Fire Ignites 300-Acre Blaze

Fueled by strong winds and low relative humidity, a vehicle fire on S.H. 1, near Hickory in eastern Murray County, last Wednesday, quickly developed into a massive, 300-acre grass fire that took 14 fire fighting agencies to put out.

Sulphur and area fire departments began responding about 4:00 p.m. on April 18 on a reported car fire, then had to fight a resulting grass fire for several hours, according to Sulphur Acting Fire Chief Pete Haines.

Winds quickly swept flames from the vehicle blaze onto grass beside the road and south into a pasture on Roos Ranch, according to Haines.

