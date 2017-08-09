Vendome Well And Fountain Are Reopened

Repairs to Vendome Well have been completed.

The fountain has been turned on and visitors are welcome to visit the well and drink the water, according to Chickasaw National Recreation Area officials. Repairs to the well included those to the basin, replacement of the capstone, and repair of the damaged stonework.

The Vendome Well may be the best-known well in Oklahoma since more than 1.6 million people visit the park each year. In 1922, the Vendome Well, located adjacent to the northwest corner of Flower Park, was drilled. The well’s prodigious outflow of 3,500 gallons per minute was directed into a stream flowing through the park and draining into Rock Creek across from Black Sulphur Springs.

