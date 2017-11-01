Veterans Center Mural Dedicated

Although swirling winds forced the ceremony indoors, a new patriotic mural was dedicated at the Sulphur Veterans Center.

The ceremony was held on Thursday, Oct. 26 as veterans and supporters gathered and heard several speakers including administrator Pam Arms and project coordinator Richard Shive.

Arms described how, in 2011, a new wing to the facility was built along with an atrium and an outside fountain that served as a space where veterans, visitors and employees could sit, relax and hear the fountain’s soothing sounds. But, a few years later, some of the granite panels begin to fall off the fountain and others followed, forcing officials to close the area for safety reasons.

