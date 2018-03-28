Will Teachers Strike? Nobody Knows for Sure

The deadline for starting a potential statewide public school teacher strike is approaching -- Monday, April 2.

Sulphur Schools Superintendent Gary Jones is frustrated with the fact that nobody really knows what will happen. Legislation has been introduced to give the teachers the pay increase they seek. However, as of this newspaper’s press time on Tuesday, that was undecided.

One thing Jones knows for sure is that, if there is a strike called, Sulphur teachers have voted to go on strike to support the very few local teachers whom are members of the Oklahoma Education Association. “Whether they (teachers) are OEA members or not, they’ve decided to walk,” he explained.

The situation is unsettling for those concerned, especially administrators.

