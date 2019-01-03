Graveside services for Mrs. Alice M. Reubin, 91, of Sulphur, were held on Monday, Dec. 10, 2018 at the Tishomingo Cemetery. Mrs. Reubin passed away on December 4, 2018 at the Mercy Hospital in Ardmore.

Alice was born on April 14, 1927 in Arkansas to Ralph McIntosh and Ollie (Worley) McIntosh. She grew up in Johnston County and graduated from Wapanucka High School in 1945. She married Carl E. Reubin on October 12, 1947 in Ada, and he preceded her in death on February 4, 2001.

She worked at the home extension office for a short time and in the business office at Murray State College for over 20 years until retirement.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; and two sisters, Lenora Meeks and Lorene Stroud.

Alice is survived by two sons, Jon Reubin and wife, Patty, of Tishomingo and Eric Reubin and wife, Janet, of Sulphur; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.

Services were under the direction of Clark Funeral Service of Tishomingo and Coleman.

