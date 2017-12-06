Graveside services for Angela Denise Bumpass, 51, Sulphur, were held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 4, at Dolberg Cemetery with Zac Priest officiating. Interment followed under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home in Sulphur. Angela was born May 7, 1966 in Sulphur to Jerry Don and Maudie Ellouise (Atchleyl) Bumpass. She passed away Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017 in Ardmore at the age of 51 years, six months and 23 days. Angela had lived in the Sulphur all her life, graduating from Sulphur High School. She had worked in different jobs including working as a beautician and as a cook in different nursing homes in the Sulphur and Ardmore areas. Angela enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Yellow Rockers Square Dance Club. She had held several offices within the organization. Angela was preceded in death by her mother, Ellouise Bumpass. Survivors include her dad and mom, Jerry Don and Sally Bufkin Bumpass of Sulphur; brother, Jerry John Bumpass of Sulphur; nieces, Alyssa, Zoe, and Katelynn Bumpass, and her significant other, Chris Carr of Sulphur. Angela was a member of Crossway Baptist Church in Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com