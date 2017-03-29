Services for Arthur Wayne Gardner, 91, Sulphur, will be held in Monday, April 3, in Boise, Idaho. Local arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born June 6, 1925 in Breen, Colo., to William and Goldie (Dobbs) Gardner, he passed away Sunday, March 26 in Sulphur at the age of 91 years, nine months and 20 days. He was preceded in death by his wife, Vina Mae (Lindley) Gardner. He had worked as a building inspector. He grew up in Harper, Oregon and served in the U.S. Army as mess sergeant during WWII. He had lived in Maryland and Ada before moving to Sulphur. He is survived by his daughter, Roxanne Orr, Idaho Falls, Idaho; son and daughter-in-law, Stephen Gardner and Sherry, Ada; sister, Darlene Moeller, Parma, Idaho; four grandchildren and great grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com