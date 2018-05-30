Services for Betty Lou (Burgett) Vandagriff, 87, of Sulphur, will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, June 1, at the First Assembly of God Church officiated by Rev. Dwain Duck. Burial will be at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Betty Lou was born September 18, 1930 in Lavaca, Ark., to Mary Anna Elizabeth Smith, and peacefully went home to be with her Lord Friday May 25, 2018 at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital in Sulphur at the age of 87 years, 8 months and 7 days. She married Willis Fulsom Vandagriff on March 8, 1948, in Van Buren, Ark. The couple made their home in Spiro before moving to Sulphur in 1955. Betty and Willis celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary shortly before her death. She had worked as the social director for the Artesian Nursing Home for 25 years. She and Willis shared a love for antique shopping and visited Branson, Mo. several times yearly. Along with these activities, she loved gardening in their vegetable garden. Betty was the Sunday School Secretary for 20 years for her church. Betty accepted Christ at an early age and had attended the First Assembly of God Church for about 55 years. Everywhere Betty went she had a word of encouragement or a smile for everyone she met. Her energetic and positive attitude was very contagious and was enjoyed by many. She was preceded in death by her parents, Melvin and Anna Corley and a granddaughter, Rachel Beth Trammel. Betty is survived by her husband, Willis Vandagriff, of Sulphur; daughters and sons-in-law, Annette Trammel and David, of Piedmont, Sharon Bergman, of Cashion, Teresa Jones and Jack, of Maryville,Mo.; sons, Keith Vandagriff and his girlfriend, Rebecca, of Noble and Larry Vandagriff and wife, Beverly, of Sulphur; 7 Grandchildren, Bradley Vandagriff and wife, Silvia of Sulphur, Sabrina Duck and husband, Aaron of Sulphur, Louanne Trammel of Piedmont, Rocky and Michelle Jackson of Cashion, Keisha and Jason Sullins of Cashion, Bronson Williams and Cameron Williams, both of Maryville, Mo. and 12 great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Brody Vandagriff, Rocky Jackson, Bradley Vandagriff, Mac Trammel, Kelen Trammel, Bronson Williams and Cameron Williams. The family will receive visitors on Thursday, May 31 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the staff and nurses of the Arbuckle Memorial Hospital for the help in adjusting to the loss and for the loving care she received while in their care. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com