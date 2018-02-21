Services for Betty Lou Suther, of Dallas, will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 26, at the Crossway First Baptist Church Chapel with Rev. Bill Leveridge officiating. Arrangements will be under the dirction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born February 10, 1927 in Gilsonite, to James Everett (Jim) and Goldie May (Baker) Suther, she passed away Tuesday, Feb. 13, in Dallas, Texas at the age of 90 years and 3 days. Betty made her home in Dallas where she was a legal secretary with Locke, Purnell, Boren, Laney until her retirement. Betty loved her family, and she loved talking about her family. She frequently entertained friends with stories about her parents and tales about the adventures and escapades of the sisters and brothers. Although she spent many years living in a different state from most of her family, she made countless trips over the years to visit them. For years she made her trips by bus, later she would catch a ride with her sister Dorothy. Finally, after she learned to drive, her car soon learned the way to Oklahoma. She enjoyed bragging that her sisters like to have her visit because she was such a good baby sitter. Betty enjoyed traveling and always said that her favorite trips were those that she made with family members. It was a sad day for her when ill health put an end to her visits to, and travels with, her family members. Betty was a doer and a hard worker- not only on her paying job, but in her many volunteer activities. She was active in and held offices in a number of civic organizations. She became best known for her skills in fund raising and was greatly sought after because new records were achieved every time she chaired a fund raising effort. When she retired from her paying job at age of 65, Betty undertook a new unpaid job as a classroom volunteer in a public elementary school. It became a real passion in her life, and she spent the next 15 years working with children. The faculty and parents developed real respect and appreciation for what she did with the children, and the students adored her. Her accomplishments were recognized with awards from the school, the Dallas Independent School District. The Texas State Board of Education, and the Governor of the State of Texas. At the age of 80, Betty finally retired to take it easy. Declining health forced her to increasingly limit her physical activities, but with the aid of her phone and computer she was still able to keep up with family and friends. Although she could no longer volunteer her services to the causes she cared about, she continued to contribute in other ways. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, James- (Jimmy) Edwin Suther, Bob Allen Suther and one sister, Georgia May (Suther) Haney. She is survived by her sisters, Eva Suther Harp, of Gordonville, Texas, Dorothy Suther, of Sulphur, Mary Suther Carper, of Davis and Susan Suther Christian, of Stonewall and a large host of nieces, nephews and friends who knew her and loved her Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com