Beverly Diane Taylor, Sulphur, was born November 3, 1956 in Oklahoma City, to Louis Melton and Velma (Steen) Taylor. She passed away Saturday, Aug. 11, in Sulphur, at the age of 61 years, 9 months, and 8 days. She had lived most of her life in this area. She was preceded in death by her father, a grandson, Ranger Watson and a nephew Jason Coberley. She is survived by her companion, Paul Manning; her mother and step-father, Velma and Jr. Smith, one daughter and one son; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Guy Junior Taylor, Mel and Susan Taylor, Scott and Valerie Taylor; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Darlene and Neal Coberley, Dana and Chris White and Sharon and Barry Judd and many nieces and nephews. A private family service was held earlier. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.c