Services for Billy Lee Gregory, Sulphur, were held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, March 24, at First Free Will Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Tim Moore and Jerry Bates. Burial was held at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born December 7, 1933 in Wilburton to Leonard Leroy “Bud” and Lucy (Lynch) Gregory, he passed away Wednesday, March 20, in Sulphur, at the age of 84 years, 3 months and 13 days. He married Patsy Ruth (Standley) Gregory in Sulphur on June 18, 1955. She preceded him in death on February 6, 2018. Billy moved to Sulphur at age six years to attend Oklahoma School for the Deaf. He had worked at Sulphur Times-Democrat and as custodian at Sulphur United Methodist Church. He was also a houseparent at OSD. Preceding him in death were his parents; daughter, Shirley Lindell and a sister, Betty Fern Gregory. Billy is survived by his daughter and husband, Deborah Noble and Tommy, of Norman; a son and his wife, Terry Gregory and Sherrie, of Sulphur, ; six grandchildren, Cameron Gregory and wife, Crystal, Brittany Barefield and husband, Billy, James Robert Gregory and wife, Krystal, Chasity Jackson, Jamie Cook and husband, Jeff, and Billy Burns; 20 great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Pallbearers were James Robert Gregory, Billy Barefield, Cameron Gregory, Patrick Kircher, and Jerry Bates. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com