Funeral services for Billy Ray Digby were held 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 5, 2017 at Hale’s Memorial Chapel in Davis with the Rev. Willard McCartney, Jr. officiating. Interment followed at the Green Hill Cemetery in Davis. Billy was born September 26, 1929 in Woodland, Okla., to the late Luster L. and Fannie Mae (Wells) Digby. He died Thursday, August 31, 2017 in Elk City, at the age of 87 years, 11 months and 5 days. Billy and the former Ms. Estie Marie Foster were married on October 17, 1952 in Davis. Billy grew up in the Davis area and attended Davis Schools. During his junior year of high school, he joined the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. Following his honorable discharge from the Army in December 1951, Billy returned to Davis, where he married and worked at a local service station. In 1953, he and Marie moved to Oklahoma City, where he worked for the SafeWay/Homeland Milk Processing Co, retiring in 1991 with 30 years of service with the company. In July 2016, due to failing health, he and Marie moved to Elk City to be closer to family. Billy cherished his family and loved spending quality time with each of them, especially his grand and great-grandchildren. In earlier years, he and the family spent much time camping and water skiing. In his spare time, Billy enjoyed fishing, wood/leather working and simply tinkering. On February 25, 2017 the Quilt of Valor Foundation presented Billy with his Quilt of Valor in recognition of his service to our nation during the Korean Conflict. Survivors include his loving wife, Marie; two sons, Tony Digby and wife Faye and Keith Digby and wife Jan, all of Elk City; one daughter, Diane Bradley of Sulphur; grandchildren, Karla Jackson and husband Jimbo, Shannon Barnett and husband Bart, Tammy Slife and husband Roger, Tonya Loyd and husband Jeremy, Michelle Nuncio and husband Smiley, April Plunket, Dayson Fox and wife Rosi, Dallas Williams and wife Susie, Jacob Bradley, Denney Dodson and wife Jenna and Michelle Burns and husband Frankie Archer; 17 great-grandchildren; two great-great grandchildren; sister, Inez Sullins and husband Leroy; brother-in-law, Eulis Foster and wife Phyl; sisters-in-law, Margret Fink and Billie Digby; his special aunt, Irene Digby; as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Billy was preceded in death by four brothers, Glen Digby, Chock Digby, Cliff Digby and W.D. Digby; two sisters, Estelle Allison and Betty Hefley; grandson, Jeremy Digby; son-in-law, Bill Bradley; and brother-in-law, Arthur L. Foster. Serving as pallbearers were Arthur Don Foster, Jim Jackson, Dayson Fox, Jeremy Loyd, Bart Barnett and Roger Slife. Serving as honorary bearers were Baylor Barnett, Jaren Jackson, Jax Jackson, Kaden Plunket, and Blake Nuncio. On line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.