Services for Bobby Earl “Bob” Garland were held 2:00 p.m., Monday, Nov. 20, at the Central Baptist Church, south of Sulphur, with Pastor Eddie Dye officiating. Interment will follow at the Dougherty Cemetery under the direction of Hale’s Funeral Home of Davis. Bob was born June 24, 1937 in Paden, to the late Homer Earl and Hazel (Duke) Garland. He died Tuesday, Nov. 14, in Sulphur, at the age of 80 years, 4 months and 20 days. Bob and the former Ms. Patsy Jo Saunders were married on February 4, 1966 in Shawnee. She preceded him in death on June 28, 2003. Bob grew up in Paden, graduating from Paden High School in 1953. He spend 30+ years working as a land surveyor for the Oklahoma Department of Transportation. Bob was an avid fisherman, spending countless hours sitting on the banks of many rivers waiting to reel in his next big catch. Bob was a very quiet man with a huge heart. He loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include two sons, Billy Garland of Sulphur and Willard McCartney, Jr., of Dougherty; one daughter, Patricia King of Sulphur; one brother, John Wayne Garland of Paden; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers were Chad King, Shane King, Kyle King, Stephen McCartney, Austin Gibson and David Saunders. Honorary bearers were Chase Bradstreet, Junior Norton, Mike Saunders and men of the Central Baptist Church. In addition to his parents and wife, Bob was preceded in death by one son, Rodney Burdick; one sister, Deloris Nito; one brother, William Garland; and one nephew, Bobby Wayne Garland. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com.