Brenda Lynn Barnes, a resident of Hickory, was born September 3, 1960 in Frankfurt, Germany, to Larry Ray and Paula Jean (Dickenson) Johnson. She passed away Monday, December 24, 2018 at her home in Hickory, at the age of 58 years, 3 months and 21 days. Brenda grew up in Mill Creek where she graduated from Mill Creek High School. She attended college at Wilburton. Brenda recently moved to the Hickory area from Mountain Home, Arkansas.

She was preceded in death by her father, Larry Ray Johnson and a son, Ethan Barnes.

She is survived by one son, Flint Barnes, of Wilburton; her mother, Paula Jean Lewis, of Sulphur; five brothers, Larry Johnson, of Canadian, TX, Page Johnson, of Sulphur, Calvin Johnson, of Stratford, Rush Lewis, of Sulphur, Ernie Johnson, of Lavern, CA and her fiancée, Rick Estes, of Mountain Home, AR.

No Services are scheduled at this time. DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur is in charge of arrangements.

