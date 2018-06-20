Chase Richard Pitmon was born on June 26, 1997 in Ardmore, to Kevin and Sharyne (Glover) Pitmon. Chase passed from this life on June 16, 2018 at the age of 20 years in Reagan, Oklahoma. Funeral services to honor Chase’s life will be held on Wednesday, June 20 at 10 a.m. at Crossway First Baptist Church, located at 2108 W. Broadway in Sulphur, with Reverend Frank Duncan officiating. Interment will follow at Oaklawn Cemetery in Sulphur. Serving as pallbearers will be Zach Chandler, Joe Beck, Dean Arnold, Zane Arnold, Ryan Castleberry, and Richie Berry. Chase was raised in Johnston County and lived in Mill Creek, . He attended most of his school years at Mill Creek Public school. His junior and senior years of high school were spent at Sulphur High School in Sulphur, where he later graduated. Chase also attended SOTC in Ardmore, where he studied diesel mechanics. He was employed as a welder by W.W. Trailer Mfg. in Madill, at the time of his death. Chase had a love for the outdoors. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and bailing and hauling hay. He liked hard work and enjoyed working in the “hay patch.” He is survived by parents, Kevin and Sharyne (Glover) Pitmon, of Mill Creek; sister, Allison Pitmon, of Mill Creek; grandparents, James Richard Pitmon and Terry Ann Pitmon, of Wynnewood and Gladys Glover, of Davis; uncles, Rick Brumley and wife Regina and family, of Maysville and William Glover of Purcelland a “hundred cousins.” Services are under the care and direction of Tishomingo Funeral Home.