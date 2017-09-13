Services for Clarene M. Ross, 97, of Sulphur, were held at 1:00 p.m., Friday, Sept. 8, in the of Chapel of Crossway First Baptist Church officiated by Rev. Bill Leveridge. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. A resident of Ardmore (formerly of Sulphur), Clarene was born July 17, 1920 in Mena, Ark., to Robert Lee and Nancy Alice (Crawford) Sartain. She passed away Tuesday, Sept. 5, in Ardmore at the age of 97 years, one month and 18 days. Clarene married Grady Ross in Sulphur on June 22, 1940. He preceded her in death May 22, 1998. She grew up in Stratford, graduating from Stratford High School. She moved to Sulphur in 1940. Clarene had worked at Green’s Department Store and with J.C. Grantham at Sooner Foods. She moved to Ardmore in 2013. Clarene was a member of Crossway First Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Larry Ross; one grandchild, Shelby Ross; one great grandchild; one brother and one sister. She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law, Phillip Ross and Marian, of Ardmore; a daughter-in-law, Kaye Ross, of Ardmore; five grandchildren, Steve Ross, Stan Ross, Scott Ross, Spencer Ross, and Jenna Ross and eight great grandchildren. Serving as pallbearers were Saxon Ross, Steve Ross, Stan Ross, Scott Ross, Spencer Ross and Mickey Warren. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com