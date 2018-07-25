Cliffajean “Jean” Davis, age 89, left this earthly home in Ardmore to join her heavenly Father and Savior in her eternal home, on Sunday July 8, 2018. A memorial service was held by her church the First Freewill Baptist Church in Sulphur at 11:00, Wednesday July 18, 2018. Jean was born December 21, 1928 in Altus. She married Quentin Roosevelt “Dave” Davis in 1951 in Riverside, California. Dave and Jean moved to Sulphur in 1978. Jean was preceded in death by her husband Dave Davis. She is survived by her daughter Dama McKennell and husband Chuck of Ardmore; and her grand-daughters Jennifer Oblander and husband Carl of Ardmore and Jessica Mynhier and husband Ross of Ardmore; and three great grandchildren.