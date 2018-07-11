Daniel Lampert Blackburn, Jr. (Danny) after a long battle with brain cancer was called home on Monday June 18, 2018. He died in his home in Seminole surrounded by his loving family. Danny was a devote Christian and was baptized as a young boy at Calvary Baptist Church in Sulphur. Danny was born on November 5, 1950 to the late Daniel Lampert Blackburn, Sr. and Audrey Peery Blackburn in Sulphur where he grew up and lived until he married and moved to Borger, Texas. Danny worked in Borger for Phillips Petroleum as a Millwright for many years before moving back to Sulphur in 2010. In 2011, Danny met and married Bonnie Wilson on November 5, 2011. They then moved to Seminole in January 2015 to help take care of his ailing mother. He is survived by his wife, Bonnie Blackburn, of the home; one daughter, Susan Blackburn of Wolf, Okla.; one grandson, Daniel Frans, of Seminole, and one granddaughter, Tiffany Frans, of Texas; one brother, Wayne Blackburn, of Sulphur, and one sister, Rhonda Davidson, of Seminole. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Blackburn, Sr. and Audrey Blackburn; his first wife and mother of his only daughter, Carol Blackburn; one nephew, Zachary Blackburn; four brothers, Joe Blackburn, Gene Blackburn, Robert Blackburn and Jack Blackburn and two sisters, Wynona Thomas and Kathleen Ezell. Danny chose to be cremated and a memorial service was held at in Sulphur, on June 22, 2018 at 10:00 a.m.