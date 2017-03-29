Services for David Edgar Lamb, 71, Roff, will be held at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, March 30, at Crossway Baptist Church in Sulphur with Mitchell Smith officiating. A military service will be conducted by the Chickasaw Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born August 28, 1945 in a log cabin in Roff to Estel and Mary Gertrude (Williams) Lamb, he passed away March 27, in Roff, at the age of 71 years, six months and 29 days. He had lived in Roff most of his life. He married Sharon (Love) Lamb in Garvin County on October 5, 1984. He served in the U.S. Army during the Vietman Era, returning to Roff after his military service ended. He loved fishing and his grandchildren were his world. He was preceded in death by his parents. Surviving are his wife, Sharon Lamb, of Roff; two daughters, Machelle Lamb, Ada and Shaina Bailey, Roff; one son, Brian Bailey, Roff; two grandchildren, Gracie Bailey and Kasen Bailey; one brother, Euel Lamb, Roff and two sisters, Glenda Pierce, Roff and Vera Phillips, Pauls Valley Pallbearers will be Aaron Lamb, James Scott, Gary Pierce, Keith Pierce. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com