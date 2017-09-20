Graveside services for David Stephens, 96, Sulphur, were held at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the Dougherty Cemetery officiated by Rev. Eddie Dye. A military service was provided by the U.S Army Honors Team of Fort Sill. Burial was at Dougherty Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home. Born July 1, 1921 in Dougherty to Thomas Hobson and Bertha Irene (Drew) Stephens, he passed away Sunday, Sept. 10 in Sulphurat the age of 96 years, two months nine days. He married Mary (Gomes) Stephens in Tallahassee, Fla., on October 26, 1943. He had lived in Murray County all of his life and attended school in Dougherty. He served in the U.S. Army during WWII. He had worked as an equipment operator for Dolese for over 30 years before his retirement. He was a member of Church of Christ in Dougherty. Preceding him in death were his parents; two daughters, Donna Lee Clagg and Mary Ann Hensley; a son, Joseph Frank Stephens; a sister, Peggy Smith; a brother, James Franklin Stephens and one grandchild. He is survived by his wife, Mary Stephens; four sons, Danny Stephens and wife Betty and Tony Stephens, all of Sulphur, Thomas Stephens and wife Linda, of Mill Creek and Terry Stephens, of Dougherty; 16 grandchildren and several great and great-great grandchildren, Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com.