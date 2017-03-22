DeRoy Hignight, a resident of Sulphur (formerly of Davis), was born February 24, 1930 in Mount Park, Oklahoma to John and Minnie Mae (Cantrell) Hignight. He passed away Tuesday, March 14, in Sulphur, Oklahoma at the age of 87. Private family services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur He married Faye Dean (Van Hooser) Hignight in California on April 1, 1950. She preceded him in death September 3, 2015. He grew up in the Davis area where he graduated from Davis High School. DeRoy joined the Air Force in 1948 and served for 20 years before retiring in 1968. He was a veteran of the Korean Conflict. He had lived in Italy, Texas where he worked as a claim’s adjuster in Dallas. He was also a rancher and had returned to Oklahoma five years ago to be near family. He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings. Surviving are his daughter and son-in-law, Anita Shorter and Ronnie, Macomb; son, Roy Hignight, Purdon, Texas; five grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and three step grandchildren. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com