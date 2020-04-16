Drive-in services for Donna Lou Halsell, Sulphur, were held at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Crossway Baptist Church parking lot officiated by Rev Bill Leveridge. Arrangements were under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home, of Sulphur.

Donna was born September 17, 1947 in Wynnewood, to Leo and Lois (Driskill) Brooks. She passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020 in Arlington, Texas at the age of 72 years, six months and 20 days.

Donna grew up in the Paoli and Pauls Valley area. She graduated from Paoli High School in 1965 and married Ray Halsell in Pauls Valley, on December 27, 1968. In August 1977, the couple moved to Sulphur where they owned and operated the Western Auto Store. Donna had also worked as a teacher’s aide, church secretary, at Wimpy’s Furniture and Monjay’s Grocery. In addition, Donna was a church nursery worker from 1994 until recently when she broke her knee. She was a member of Crossway Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Donna is survived by her husband, Ray Halsell, of Sulphur; two sons, Les Halsell and wife, Angie, of Sulphur and Thomas Halsell and wife, Tiffany, of Grand Prairie, TX; seven grandchildren, Garrett, Mattea, Adleigh,, Hannah, Danae, Sydney, and Ashley; one brother and sisters, Sharon Guthrie & husband, Dean, of Chickasha, Gary Brooks and wife, Susan, of El Reno, Lori Holcomb and husband, Jim, of Lindsay, Brenda Jarman and husband, Johnny, of Pauls Valley and several nieces, nephews and cousins,

Honorary bearers were John Krogh, Butch Hill, Thurman Harris, Joe Brady, Phil Key, Gary Freeman, Jack Melton and Darrell Cole.

