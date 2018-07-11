Donna Rohloff left for her heavenly home to meet her precious Lord and Savior Jesus Christ the morning of July 4, 2018 in Sulphur, OK. Born in Enid, Oklahoma, Nov.29,1950, Donna grew into a woman known for her strength, her style, her positive attitude, and her amazing spirit. Her beautiful smile drew people to her putting them at ease and enabling them to open themselves up to her and even share their innermost secrets. She was never one to judge but wasn’t afraid to give her wise counsel to those in need. She was easy to talk to, had no pretentious attitude, held no preconceived judgments, and seemed to have a real understanding of every situation in which she found herself. She was a searcher for the truth, always interested in finding the real meaning to why she was on this earth. When she found Jesus, she found the truth. She would ask deep questions about life and expect even deeper answers. For the last 19 years, she shared her life with her best friend and loving, devoted partner, her husband John. Their faith and love for the Lord and each other made their earthly journey together an inspiration to all who knew them as a couple. And, although she will be missed terribly, she has been welcomed with open arms into an indescribably beautiful place where there is no more pain or sorrow. A place of joy, peace, and love that surrounds all who enter within. God speed, Donna! She is survived by her husband, John Rohloff; daughter, Jamie and son-in-law, Mike Wallace; son, Jason Taucher; brother, Jeff Brown and sister-in-law, Bonnie, as well as other extended family. Donations to CrossTimbers Hospice of Davis in Donna’s name would be gratefully appreciated by her family.