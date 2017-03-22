Funeral services for Dorothy Jarene (Wallace) Rowland will be held 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church in Davis with Pastors Steve Harshaw and Ben Williams officiating. Interment will be held at 3:30 p.m. that afternoon at the Tishomingo Cemetery. Dorothy, known by many as “MeMaw,” was born February 15, 1934 in Folsom, OK to the late James Virgil and Effie Lena (Bonds) Wallace. She died Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Sulphur, at the age of 83 years, 1 month and 3 days. Dorothy and A.L. Rowland, JR were married on October 7, 1952 in Durant. He preceded her in death on February 24, 1979. Dorothy grew up in the Folsom/Kenefic area. She was valedictorian of the 1952 graduating class of Kenefic High School. Dorothy and A.L. owned and operated the Rowland’s Steak House in Tishomingo for 13 years. She later worked as a bookkeeper for the Parish Equipment Company in Tishomingo for 25+ years. Dorothy was a very hard working lady, retiring at the age of 76. Dorothy, Kathy and Gaye Gastineau spent 20 years traveling across Texas and Oklahoma singing with their group, The Celestials. Dorothy loved to sing and play the bass guitar, and often wrote many of the songs the group sang. In 2010, Dorothy moved to Davis to be near her daughter Kathy. While living in Davis, she became a very active member of the First United Methodist Church, working with the youth program. She had a servant’s heart for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She often said her church kids were her life. Survivors include her daughter, Kathy Hellack and husband Mike of Davis; two sons, Derrell Lynn “Nub” Rowland of Duncan and fiancé Debbie Mefford and Lindy Allen Rowland and wife Sherry of Jenks; six grandchildren, Joshua Hellack, Staci Lynn Ellis and husband Kendall, Jodi Camille Ford and husband Casey, Laura Katherine Rowland and fiancé Michael Wente, Kari Wilson and Gregg Wilson and wife, Kacy; as well as five great-grandchildren, Adisynn, Ava, Kynnli, Kaidynn and Karsynn. In addition to her parents and husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by one sister, Millree Mellie and two brothers, James Earl and Glendon Harley Wallace. Serving as pallbearers will be Kendall Ellis, Casey Ford, Michael Wente, Ben Randall, Hugh Killblane and Roger Pulley. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in Dorothy’s memory to the “Building Fund” of the First United Methodist Church, 308 South 3rd St, Davis, OK 73030. Services are “Entrusted To” HALE’S Funeral Home of Davis, OK. On-line condolences may be offered at halesfuneralhomes.com