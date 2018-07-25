Services for Dorothy Jean Grissom, of Davis, were held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, July 24, at the First Free Will Baptist Church in Sulphur, officiated by Rev Dick Terry. Burial was at Oaklawn Cemetery under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born January 30, 1934 in Murray County, to Archie and Maggie (Thomas) Miller, she passed away Friday, July 20, in Davis, at the age of 84 years, 5 months and 20 days. Dorothy married Howell Don Grissom in Murray County on October 15, 1955. He preceded her in death in 2005. She had lived in Murray County most of her life, attending Fairview School before graduating from Davis High School. She had worked at Sooner Foods, as a cook at Sulphur Public Schools and at Arbuckle Memorial Hospital. She and her husband, Howell, owned and operated Howell Motel in Sulphur for several years. Dorothy had been a member of the First Free Will Baptist Church in Sulphur since January 26, 1959. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ricky Grissom. She is survived by two daughters, Karen Blair, of Nevada City, CA and Vicki Jackson, of Sulphur; two sons, Jerry Grissom and wife, Donna, of Smyrna, TN and Brandon Grissom, of Concord, CA; one sister, Mickey Allbritten, of Ardmore; 10 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren and 1 great-great Ggrandson. Pallbearers were Steve Allbritten, Joe Allbritten, Danny Miller, Larry Miller, Luke White, and Josh Gregg. Honorary bearers were Jeff Andrews, Seth Hensley, Jim Parker Greg Loveless and Buddy Vineyard. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com