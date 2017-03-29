A memorial service for Dorothy Jean Lasenberry, 82, Sulphur, was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, March 27 at DeArman’s Funeral Chapel officiated by Rev. Bill Leveridge. Inurnment was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, April 1, at Resthaven Cemetery in Oklahoma City under the direction of DeArman Funeral Home of Sulphur. Born Sept. 5, 1934 in Sulphur to O. E. and Myrtle Marie (Giles) Lowrance, she passed away March 23 in Sulphur, at the age of 82 years, six months and 18 days. She grew up in Sulphur, graduating from Sulphur High School. She had lived in several areas before moving back to Sulphur. Dorothy had worked as a medical records transcriptionist. She was a member of Crossway Baptist Church. Dorothy married Larry Lasenberry in 1987. He preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents; a son, Phillip Gene Davis and one step-daughter, Connie England. She is survived by two daughters, Jeanmarie Davis Burke, of Sulphur and Jan King and husband, Danny of Ardmore; one brother, Bill Tom Lowrance of Kerrville, Texas; four grandchildren, Sarah Coots, Blake England, Adam England and Danny Devine and three great grandchildren, Joshua Guerra, Victoria Coots and Jacoby England. Dorothy was the matriarch of the family; her strength and wisdom will be missed. Online condolences may be sent to www.dearmanfuneralhome.com